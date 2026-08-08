Match details Leicestershire vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|County Championship 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
|Bench
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet