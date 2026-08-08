Match details Leicestershire vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet