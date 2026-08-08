Squads Leicestershire vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Abell Tom
batsman
Budinger SG
batsman
Ball Jake
bowler
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Evison Joey
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Green Alex M
no information yet
Hill Finley James
all rounder
Green Ben
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Gumbs Sheridon
batsman
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Helm Tom
bowler
Leach Jack
bowler
Hill Lewis
wicket keeper
Meredith Riley
bowler
Holland Ian
all rounder
Hull Josh
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Mike Ben
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Rew James
wicket keeper
Patel Rishi
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Scriven Tom
all rounder
Roberts Kian
no information yet
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Tattersall Jonathan
wicket keeper
Shaw Josh
bowler
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Smeed Will
batsman
Turner Ashton
batsman
Theedom James
no information yet
Weatherald Jake
batsman
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Wood Sam
no information yet
Vaughan Archie M
no information yet
Match has not started yet