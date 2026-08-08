Squads Leicestershire vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

LEI
LEI
SOM
SOM

Playing

LEI
LEI
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Rehan

all rounder

Abell Tom

batsman

Ball Jake

bowler

Cox Ben

wicket keeper

Banton Tom

batsman

Evison Joey

all rounder

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Green Alex M

no information yet

Green Ben

all rounder

Helm Tom

bowler

Hill Lewis

wicket keeper

Holland Ian

all rounder

Hull Josh

bowler

Mike Ben

all rounder

Rew James

wicket keeper

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Scriven Tom

all rounder

Roberts Kian

no information yet

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Shaw Josh

bowler

Smeed Will

batsman

Theedom James

no information yet

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Wood Sam

no information yet

Vaughan Archie M

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet