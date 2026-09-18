Squads Dolphins vs Titans First class First Class Series South Africa 17.12.2026

First class

DOL
DOL
TIT
TIT

Playing

DOL
DOL
TIT
TIT
First TeamSecond Team
Bosch Eathan

all rounder

Bosch Corbin

all rounder

Cele Okuhle

all rounder

Brand Neil

all rounder

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Gilson Sean

no information yet

Dala CJ

bowler

De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Elgar Dean

batsman

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Parsons Bryce

all rounder

Klaasen Heinrich

wicket keeper

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Litheko Modiri

all rounder

Smuts JJ

all rounder

Markram Aiden

all rounder

van Staden Slade

no information yet

Bench

DOL
DOL
TIT
TIT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet