Squads Dolphins vs Titans First class First Class Series South Africa 17.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ackerman Marques
batsman
Boast Matthew
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Bokako Tladi
bowler
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Cele Okuhle
all rounder
Brand Neil
all rounder
Dithole Tshepang
batsman
Brett Merrick
bowler
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Erwee Sarel
batsman
Coetzee Gerald
bowler
Gilson Sean
no information yet
Dala CJ
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Miller David
batsman
Elgar Dean
batsman
Naicker Theesan
bowler
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Parsons Bryce
all rounder
Gqamane Ayabulela
all rounder
Phehlukwayo Andile
all rounder
Klaasen Heinrich
wicket keeper
Porteous Bradley
batsman
Kleinveldt Matthew
all rounder
Roelofsen Grant
wicket keeper
Litheko Modiri
all rounder
Smith Jason
batsman
Makhanya Sibonelo
batsman
Smuts JJ
all rounder
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Subrayen Prenelan
all rounder
Moonsamy Rivaldo
batsman
van Staden Slade
no information yet
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Zondo Khaya
batsman
Phangiso Aaron
bowler
Match has not started yet