Match details Western Australia vs New South Wales Blues First class Sheffield Shield 19.10.2026

First class

WEA
WEA
BLU
BLU

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 19, 2026 02:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bancroft Cameron, Behrendorff Jason, Cartwright Hilton, Connolly Cooper, Curtis Joel, Fanning Sam, Gannon Cameron, Goodwin Jayden, Green Cameron, Hardie Aaron, Haskett Liam, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, McKenzie Hamish, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Philippe Josh, Richardson Jhye, Rocchiccioli Corey, Short D'Arcy, Stobo Charles, Stoinis Marcus, Turner Ashton, Whiteman Sam, Wyllie Teague
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Bird Jackson, Cummins Pat, Davies Joel, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hackney Ryan, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Hazlewood Josh, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Holt Baxter J, Hughes Daniel, Kerr Hayden, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Macdonald Blake, Nikitaras Blake, Nisbet Jack, Patterson Kurtis, Pawson Ross, Salzmann William, Sangha Jason, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Starc Mitchell, Tremain Chris, Verma Hunar, Warner David, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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