Match details Kenya vs Denmark List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 21.10.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
DEN
DEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kenya Squad

PlayersBhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
Benchno information yet

Denmark Squad

PlayersAhmad Saif, Ali Malik Lucky, Anand Surya, Bharaj Taranjit, Hald Oliver, Hashmi Abdul, Heath Sebastian, Henriksen Jonas Strandby, Karimi Eshan, Khan Delawar, Khan Zameer, Laegsgaard Nicolaj, Mahmood Abdullah, Munir Saud, Shah Hamid, Shaheen Musa, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Zeb Shakeel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet