Match details Kenya vs Denmark List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 21.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kenya Squad
|Players
|Bhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
|Bench
|no information yet
Denmark Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Saif, Ali Malik Lucky, Anand Surya, Bharaj Taranjit, Hald Oliver, Hashmi Abdul, Heath Sebastian, Henriksen Jonas Strandby, Karimi Eshan, Khan Delawar, Khan Zameer, Laegsgaard Nicolaj, Mahmood Abdullah, Munir Saud, Shah Hamid, Shaheen Musa, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Zeb Shakeel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet