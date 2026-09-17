Match details Kenya vs Papua New Guinea List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 31.10.2026

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Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kenya Squad

PlayersBhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
Benchno information yet

Papua New Guinea Squad

PlayersAmini Charles, Bau Sese, Boge Reva John, Charlie Michael, Doriga Kipling, Guba Vagi, Hiri Hiri, Kariko John, Karoho Peter, Kila Jason, Morea Kabua, Nao Alei, Nou Patrick, Pala Ura Tony, Pokana Nosaina, Ravu Damien, Ray Boio, Toka Gaudi, Vala Asadollah, Vare Hila George Vaieke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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