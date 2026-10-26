Match details Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers List a Pro50 Championship 01.11.2026

List a

MWR
MWR
MOU
MOU

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 01, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mid West Rhinos Squad

PlayersAdil Muhammad, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Chingwara Tafara, Chinouya Michael, Curran Ben, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madziva Neville, Masocha Ronald, Masvaure Prince, Matsiwe Bright, Mavuta Brandon, Mayavo Nyasha, Mubaiwa Wallace, Mugava Simon, Mumba Carl, Murwendo Davis, Musakanda Tarisai, Musekiwa T, Naqvi Antum, Nyathi Remembrance, Rowe Patrick
Benchno information yet

Mountaineers Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Bonyongwe Nigel, Chiora Tinashe, Chitumba Clive, Gopito Baxton, Gumbie Joylord, Kasuza Kevin, Macheke Hendrichs, Magodo Spencer, Makauyo Tariro, Maruma Timycen, Masakadza Shingi, Masakadza Wellington, Masara John, Masekesa Vincent, Mhlanga Fortune, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Moor Peter, Muchawaya Tinashe, Mugeri Prosper, Munyonga Tony, Myers Dion, Nyauchi Victor, Schadendorf Dane, Shungu Mashford, Tiripano Donald
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet