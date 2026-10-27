Match details Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Bhandage Manoj, Bhatia Pranav, Bopana Rishi, Chethan LR, Dubey Praveen, Gowtham Krishnappa, Hegde Shubhang, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Koushik V, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Padikkal Devdutt, Pandey Manish, Rahul KL, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Samarth Ravikumar, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Sisodia Luvnith, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersChikara Swastik, Dayal Yash, Dhankar Jasmer, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Mohsin, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Rana Nitish, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Karan, Singh Rinku, Singh Shiva, Tyagi Kartik, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Prince
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet