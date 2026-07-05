Squads Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Campbell Ami
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Thomas Erin
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Arlott Emily
bowler
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Langston Beth
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Garton Holly
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Hall Grace
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Love Amelia
no information yet
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Marshall Laura
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
McColl Megan
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder