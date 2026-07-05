Squads Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

161

YOR
YOR

165

Playing

WAR
WAR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Garton Holly

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Bench

WAR
WAR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler