Match details Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR

161

YOR
YOR

165

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersFreeborn Abbey, George Katie, Wraith Natasha, Redmayne Georgia, Arlott Emily, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchBeech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Stonehouse Alexa, Wong Issy

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersCampbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Winfield Lauren, Clarke Alice, Glenn Sarah, Langston Beth, Garton Holly, Woolston Jessica
BenchBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet