Match details Durham vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
NOR
NOR

(96 ov.) 388/6

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Rhodes Will, Bedingham David, Stokes Ben, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Parkinson Callum
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Wood Mark

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, Broad Justin, Sanderson Ben, Guthrie Liam, Conway Harry
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David

Venue Guide

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