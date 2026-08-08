Match details Northamptonshire vs Durham First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Conway Harry, Guthrie Liam, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Lees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet