Squads Northamptonshire vs Durham First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bartlett George
batsman
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Broad Justin
all rounder
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Buchake Arush
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Conway Harry
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Conners Sam
bowler
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Gay Emilio
batsman
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Leech Dominic
bowler
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Lynn Chris
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Minto James
no information yet
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Olivier Duanne
bowler
Procter Luke
all rounder
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Potts Matty
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Raine Ben
all rounder
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Roach Kemar
bowler
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Willey David
all rounder
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Wood Mark
bowler
Match has not started yet