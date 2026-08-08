Squads Northamptonshire vs Durham First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
DUR
DUR

Playing

NOR
NOR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Broad Justin

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Lees Alex

batsman

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Minto James

no information yet

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Willey David

all rounder

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler

Bench

NOR
NOR
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet