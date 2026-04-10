Khaleel Ahmed News View all For those who want to know all the latest news on cricketer Khaleel Ahmed, here we have compiled all the latest information including his past achievements on the field, training plan and participation in tournaments. CSK Announce New Signing as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement Chennai Super Kings have finally signed a replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. He was injured a few weeks back, as the team faced challenges in getting someone in his place. But now, they have signed Kuldip Yadav as a replacement for 30 lakh rupees. Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings Target Mumbai All-rounder as Injury Replacement Khaleel Ahmed CSK Name Replacement for Ayush Mhatre Ahead of Next Fixtures Khaleel Ahmed CSK Turn to Ex-MI Bowler as Khaleel Ahmed Replacement Option Khaleel Ahmed Injury Crisis at CSK as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Tournament

International career

Khaleel Ahmed was born on 5 December 1997 in Tonk, Rajasthan. He got his first call-up to the Indian national team in September 2018. His left-arm pace gave him an edge, and he soon became part of India’s limited-overs squads. In the same year, he was included in the team that won the Asia Cup. He played in both ODI and T20I matches, often used as a supporting bowler. His early performances showed promise, although competition for pace spots remained high.

Before reaching the senior team, Khaleel played in junior-level cricket for Rajasthan. He joined the under-16 and then the under-19 state sides. His game improved under Rahul Dravid, who guided many young cricketers during that time. In the 2015 U-19 Tri-Nation tournament, Khaleel took 12 wickets in just three matches. That strong run helped him earn a place in India’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He played six games in the tournament but managed only three wickets. India reached the final but lost to the West Indies.

2018

Made his ODI debut on September 18 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Took three wickets for 48 runs in his debut match.

Played two matches in the Asia Cup. India won the tournament.

Took his best ODI figures of 3/13 against the West Indies later that year.

Made his T20I debut on November 4 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

Took the wicket of Fabian Allen in his debut T20I match.

2019

Played his last ODI on August 14 against the West Indies at Port of Spain.

Did not feature in ODIs after the West Indies tour.

Faced competition from other bowlers and had issues with consistency.

2020–2023

Not selected for the Indian team during this period.

Continued to play in the IPL and domestic cricket.

2024

Performed well in IPL 2024, which helped him return to the national radar.

Picked as a traveling reserve for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Later joined the squad for the Zimbabwe tour in July.

Played 3 T20Is, took three wickets, and had an economy rate of 6.81.

Played against Sri Lanka on July 30, his most recent T20I.

Leagues Participation

Khaleel Ahmed has been part of the Indian Premier League since 2016, though his real impact came a few years later. He has played for multiple franchises, gradually building a reputation as a consistent left-arm pacer.

Indian Premier League

Khaleel joined the IPL soon after his U-19 World Cup appearance in 2016, when Delhi Daredevils picked him up. However, he had to wait until 2018 to make his debut after moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He had a breakthrough season in 2019, followed by quieter years. A return to the Delhi Capitals in 2022 gave him a fresh chance, and he responded with strong performances. In 2025, he moved to the Chennai Super Kings after a good run in the previous season.

Year Team Notes 2016 Delhi Daredevils Bought for INR 10 lakhs; did not play any matches 2017 Delhi Daredevils Retained; remained unused 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for INR 3 crores; made debut vs KKR in Qualifier 2 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Took 19 wickets in 9 matches; standout season 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Limited impact; few matches 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Struggled with form; released ahead of 2022 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought for INR 5.25 crores; took 16 wickets in 10 matches 2023 Delhi Capitals Played fewer matches; still among top bowlers 2024 Delhi Capitals Took 17 wickets in 14 games; second-highest wicket-taker for the team 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought for INR 4.8 crores; joined ahead of IPL 2025

Domestic career

Khaleel Ahmed began his domestic journey with Rajasthan, playing his first T20 match in February 2017 during the Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament. He made his first-class debut later that year in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu & Kashmir, where he picked up two wickets. His List A debut followed in early 2018 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, facing Andhra Pradesh.

Over the years, Khaleel remained a key figure in Rajasthan's bowling attack across formats. In the 2024/25 Ranji season, he picked up nine wickets in two notable matches—4 against Railways and five against Vidarbha. His consistency earned him a spot as a reserve player for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stepping in for the injured Yash Dayal.

In June 2025, he moved abroad for a brief stint with Essex in English county cricket. He joined as an overseas player for the final three months of the season and made his first-class debut against Sussex at Hove.

Records and achievements

Khaleel Ahmed has achieved several critical milestones in his cricket journey. From youth cricket to the IPL and national team, he has had some standout years worth noting.

2016: Played in the ICC Under-19 World Cup as part of India’s squad that finished second after losing to West Indies in the final

2018: Won the Asia Cup with India and took three wickets on his ODI debut against Hong Kong

2018: Made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata

2019: Finished as the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 with 19 wickets from 9 games

2022: Took 16 wickets for Delhi Capitals and ended the season as the second-best bowler for the team after Kuldeep Yadav

2023: Reached 50 IPL wickets in just 35 matches and became the fastest Indian bowler to do so

2023: Became the fourth-fastest bowler overall to reach 50 IPL wickets after Rabada, Narine, and Malinga

2024: Joined India’s T20 World Cup squad first as a reserve, later playing matches during the tournament

2024: Took 17 wickets in 14 matches for Delhi Capitals and was again the second-highest wicket-taker for the team after Mukesh Kumar

Personal life

Khaleel Ahmed comes from a small town in Rajasthan and has worked his way up through domestic and international cricket. While his public image is primarily quiet, a few moments from his personal and professional life have drawn attention.

Family

Khaleel was born into a modest family in Tonk, Rajasthan. His father, Khurshid Ahmed, worked as a nurse, and his mother, Adla Khatun, managed the household. He has three older sisters and is the youngest child in the family. In the beginning, his parents were not supportive of his cricket career and wanted him to study medicine. That changed once he started performing well at the state level.

Finances

As of 2024, Khaleel Ahmed’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 15 crores. His income comes from domestic cricket, the Indian Premier League, brand associations, and national team contracts.

Cars and House

Khaleel lives in his hometown, Tonk, Rajasthan, where he spends most of his off-season time. Information about specific cars or luxury property is not widely available, and he tends to stay out of the limelight when it comes to material possessions.

Scandal

In 2018, during the fourth ODI between India and the West Indies, Khaleel received a warning and a penalty point for his reaction after dismissing Marlon Samuels. The incident happened in the 14th over when he aggressively approached the batsman after the dismissal. The match referee stated that his actions violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Khaleel accepted the decision and admitted his mistake.

Fans

Khaleel has built a substantial online following, especially on Instagram, where he has over 1.1 million followers. His fans often praise his passion and commitment, and he stays active on social media by sharing match moments and training updates.