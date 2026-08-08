Match details Glamorgan vs Essex First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAkhter Zaman, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet