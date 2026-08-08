Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

LAT
LAT
SUR
SUR

Playing

LAT
LAT
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Burke Emily

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Dhaliwal Ivreen K

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Bench

LAT
LAT
SUR
SUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet