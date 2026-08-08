Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Burke Emily
all rounder
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Collins Danielle
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Cross Kate
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Dhaliwal Ivreen K
no information yet
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Morris Fi
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Morris Sophie
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Norris Tara
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Match has not started yet