Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

LAT
LAT
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBrown Maitlan, Burke Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Cranstone Aylish, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dhaliwal Ivreen K, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, Gregory Danielle, Harris Laura, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Spence Jemima, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet