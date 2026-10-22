Match details Mountaineers vs Tuskers List a Pro50 Championship 25.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Pro50 Championship 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 25, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mountaineers Squad
Tuskers Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet