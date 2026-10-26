Match details Southern Rocks vs Mid West Rhinos List a Pro50 Championship 15.11.2026

List a

SOU
SOU
MWR
MWR

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 15, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Rocks Squad

PlayersBallance Gary, Bess Dom, Campbell Johnathan, Chataira Takudzwa Zivanai, Chesa Privilege, Chisoro Tendai, Curran Ben, Frost Alistair, Gubbins Nick, Gwandu Trevor, Hondo Dylan, Jaure Keith, Jaya Gabriel, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Khan Jalat, Mashinge William, Matanga George, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufandauya Ashley, Mupurura Nigel, Murombo Sydney, Mutsamba Travor, Mutumbami Richmond, Muzarabani Blessing, Schadendorf Jayden, Tsiga Tafadzwa, Zhou Costa, Zhuwao Cephas
Benchno information yet

Mid West Rhinos Squad

PlayersAdil Muhammad, Burl Ryan, Chingwara Tafara, Chinouya Michael, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madziva Neville, Masocha Ronald, Masvaure Prince, Matsiwe Bright, Mavuta Brandon, Mayavo Nyasha, Mubaiwa Wallace, Mugava Simon, Mumba Carl, Murwendo Davis, Musakanda Tarisai, Musekiwa T, Naqvi Antum, Nyathi Remembrance, Rowe Patrick
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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