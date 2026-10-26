Match details Dolphins vs Western Province T20 T20 South Africa Cup 03.11.2026

T20

DOL
DOL
WEP
WEP

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 03, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Roelofsen Grant, Simelane Andile, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, Viljoen Hanu, Zondo Khaya
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Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
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Venue Guide

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