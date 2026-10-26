Match details Titans vs Dolphins T20 T20 South Africa Cup 08.11.2026

T20

TIT
TIT
DOL
DOL

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 08, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Titans Squad

PlayersBoast Matthew, Bokako Tladi, Bosch Corbin, Brand Neil, Brevis Dewald, Coetzee Gerald, Dala CJ, De Kock Quinton, Elgar Dean, Ferreira Donovan, Gqamane Ayabulela, Klaasen Heinrich, Makhanya Sibonelo, Markram Aiden, Moonsamy Rivaldo, Ngidi Lungi, Phangiso Aaron, Shamsi Tabraiz, Twala Musawenkosi, van Heerden Joshua, Williams Lizaad
Benchno information yet

Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Roelofsen Grant, Simelane Andile, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, Viljoen Hanu, Zondo Khaya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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