Match details Western Province vs Boland T20 CSA T20 Challenge 14.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Western Province Squad
|Players
|Bedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
|Bench
|no information yet
Boland Squad
|Players
|Adams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet