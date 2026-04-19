Match details Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Abrar, Akram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Curran Tom, Hampton Brett, Harper Sam, Hussain Shamyl, Jacobs Bevon, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, Khan Jahandad, Khan Saqib, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Nawaz Hasan, Rossouw Rilee, Shakeel Saud, Tariq Usman, Zaib Khan

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Players
BenchAli Mohammad, Ali Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Ayub Saim, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Hassan, Khan Irfan, Khan Sharjeel, Khan Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley, Perera Kusal, Sadaqat Maaz, Shah Hunain

Venue Guide

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