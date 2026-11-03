Match details Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027

T20

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 07, 2027 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Boyle Matt, Carter Leo, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Frew Jesse, Harper LLB, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jamieson Kyle, Janett Scott, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Muller Travis, Nicholls Henry, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Rowe Matthew Buchanan, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersBell Xavier, Brown Josh, Brown Joshua, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Santner Mitchell, Sclanders Michael, Seifert Tim, Wagner Neil, White Ollie, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

Match has not started yet