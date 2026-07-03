Squads Durham vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

80

LAT
LAT

79

Playing

DUR
DUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Bench

DUR
DUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Rook Freya

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper