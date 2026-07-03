Squads Durham vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Cross Kate
bowler
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Turner Sophia
bowler
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Morris Sophie
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Bell Olivia
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Glen Abigail
batsman
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Collins Danielle
batsman
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Rook Freya
no information yet
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Dyson Alice
bowler
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Whiting Emily
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Graham Phoebe
bowler