Match details Durham vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

80

LAT
LAT

79

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Glen Abigail, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Carter Darcey, Lamb Emma, Kesteven Tilly, Threlkeld Ellie, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Weerappuli Venus, Morris Sophie, Morris Fi
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Smale Seren, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella

Venue Guide

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