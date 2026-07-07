Match details Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred 31.07.2026

The hundred

MSG
MSG
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Ahmed Farhan, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Atkinson Gus, Baker Sonny, Buttler Jos, Chapman Mark, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, De Lange Marchant, Du Plooy Leus, Finch Adam, Garton George, Gregory Lewis, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Klaasen Heinrich, Markram Aiden, McKinney Ben Stewart, Moores Tom, Muyeye Tawanda, Ravindra Rachin, Salt Phil, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Tongue Josh
Benchno information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Alsop Tom, Banton Tom, Cook Sam, Cox Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Hain Sam, Harrison Calvin, Holden Max, Hose Adam, Hosein Akeal, Linde George, Parkinson Callum, Pennington Dillon, Root Joe, Sanderson Ben, Stoinis Marcus, Whiteley Ross, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet