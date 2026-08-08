Match details Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAli Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet