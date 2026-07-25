Match details Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

WAR
WAR
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barker Keith, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAli Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet