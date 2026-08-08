Match details Sussex vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

SUS
SUS
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Leaning Jack, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAli Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet