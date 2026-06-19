Match details Essex vs Nottinghamshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

184

NOT
NOT

(38 ov.) 111/2

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Pepper Michael, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Porter Jamie, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchAkhter Zaman, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, McCann Freddie, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, O'Neill Fergus, Verreynne Kyle, Hutton Brett, Stone Olly
BenchAli Mohammad, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Tongue Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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