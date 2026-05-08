Match details Nottinghamshire vs Surrey First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

NOT
NOT

(90 ov.) 317/7

SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersHameed Haseeb, Slater Ben, Duckett Ben, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, Verreynne Kyle, James Lyndon, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, O'Neill Fergus, Tongue Josh
BenchAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Pope Ollie, Lawrence Dan, Patel Ryan, Thomas Adam Roger George, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Atkinson Gus, Worrall Daniel
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Taylor James, Topley Reece

Venue Guide

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