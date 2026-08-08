Match details Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAli Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Holland Travis Patrick, Howell Benny, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Lord Robert, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moore Francis Henry, Munsey George, O'Neill Fergus, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Siddle Peter, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Verreynne Kyle
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet