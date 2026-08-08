Match details Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|County Championship 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Nottinghamshire Squad
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Eskinazi Stevie, Evison Joey, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Gumbs Sheridon, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Patel Rishi, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Weatherald Jake, Wood Sam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet