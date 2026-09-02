Match details Western Province vs Dolphins First class First Class Series South Africa 17.09.2026

First class

WEP
WEP
DOL
DOL

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bedja Wesley, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Smith Kenan, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
Benchno information yet

Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Gilson Sean, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Naicker Theesan, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Porteous Bradley, Roelofsen Grant, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, van Staden Slade, Zondo Khaya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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