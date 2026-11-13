Match details Mountaineers vs Eagles List a Pro50 Championship 17.11.2026

List a

MOU
MOU
EAG
EAG

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 17, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mountaineers Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Bonyongwe Nigel, Chiora Tinashe, Chitumba Clive, Gopito Baxton, Gumbie Joylord, Kasuza Kevin, Macheke Hendrichs, Magodo Spencer, Makauyo Tariro, Maruma Timycen, Masakadza Shingi, Masakadza Wellington, Masara John, Masekesa Vincent, Mhlanga Fortune, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Moor Peter, Muchawaya Tinashe, Mugeri Prosper, Munyonga Tony, Myers Dion, Nyauchi Victor, Schadendorf Dane, Shungu Mashford, Tiripano Donald
Benchno information yet

Eagles Squad

PlayersAkram Faraz, Chibhabha Chamu, Chipara Munashe, Chivanga Tanaka, Dzikiti Talent, Ervine Craig, Falao Alex, Hamza Ameer, Jaure Keith, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masunda Larvet, Maunze Kudzai, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mupfudza Rodney, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Mutsamba Travor, Muzondo Owen, Ncube Cunningham, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Ngarava Richard, Parkinson Matt, Roach Romario, Russell Alexander, Welch Matthew, Welch Nick, Zata Munashe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet