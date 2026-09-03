Match details Dolphins vs Warriors T20 CSA T20 Challenge 20.10.2026

T20

DOL
DOL
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Roelofsen Grant, Simelane Andile, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, Viljoen Hanu, Zondo Khaya
Benchno information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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