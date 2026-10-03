Match details Tasmania Tigers vs New South Wales Blues First class Sheffield Shield 29.10.2026

First class

TIG
TIG
BLU
BLU

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 29, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersBell Gabe, Bird Jackson, Carlisle Iain, Davis Nicholas, Dooley Patrick, Doran Jake, Ellis Nathan, Freeman Jarrod, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Neil-Smith Lawrence, Owen Mitchell J, Paine Tim, Radhakrishnan Nivethan, Rainbird Sam, Siddle Peter, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Wakim Charlie, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Cummins Pat, Davies Joel, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hackney Ryan, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Hazlewood Josh, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Holt Baxter J, Hughes Daniel, Kerr Hayden, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Macdonald Blake, Nikitaras Blake, Nisbet Jack, Patterson Kurtis, Pawson Ross, Salzmann William, Sangha Jason, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Starc Mitchell, Stobo Charles, Tremain Chris, Verma Hunar, Warner David, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

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