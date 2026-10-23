Match details Southern Rocks vs Eagles List a Pro50 Championship 23.10.2026

List a

SOU
SOU
EAG
EAG

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 23, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Rocks Squad

PlayersBallance Gary, Bess Dom, Campbell Johnathan, Chataira Takudzwa Zivanai, Chesa Privilege, Chisoro Tendai, Curran Ben, Frost Alistair, Gubbins Nick, Gwandu Trevor, Hondo Dylan, Jaure Keith, Jaya Gabriel, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Khan Jalat, Mashinge William, Matanga George, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufandauya Ashley, Mupurura Nigel, Murombo Sydney, Mutsamba Travor, Mutumbami Richmond, Muzarabani Blessing, Schadendorf Jayden, Tsiga Tafadzwa, Zhou Costa, Zhuwao Cephas
Benchno information yet

Eagles Squad

PlayersAkram Faraz, Chibhabha Chamu, Chipara Munashe, Chivanga Tanaka, Dzikiti Talent, Ervine Craig, Falao Alex, Hamza Ameer, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masunda Larvet, Maunze Kudzai, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mugeri Prosper, Mupfudza Rodney, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Muzondo Owen, Ncube Cunningham, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Ngarava Richard, Parkinson Matt, Roach Romario, Russell Alexander, Welch Matthew, Welch Nick, Zata Munashe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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