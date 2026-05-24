Match details Durham vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

178

HAM
HAM

146

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Graham Heather
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Glen Abigail, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Norgrove Abigale, Southby Rhianna, Wellington Amanda, Harman Nancy, Tulloch Poppy, Hardwick Hannah, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bouchier Maia, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

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