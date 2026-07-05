Match details Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

185

SUR
SUR

184

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Bosch Anneke, Smale Sophia, Grewcock Jodie, Heap Liberty, Gardner Joana, Gillgrass Bryony, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana
BenchBishop Amelie, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Carr Amara, Castle Kelly, Griffith Cordelia, Kirk Michaela, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Penna Madeline, Winfield Lauren

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Harris Laura, Spence Jemima, Davidson-Richards Alice, Monaghan Alice, Franklin Phoebe, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle
BenchBuckle Anna, Burke Emily, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Miles Bethan, Scholfield Paige, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

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