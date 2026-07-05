Squads Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Smale Sophia
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Spence Jemima
batsman
Heap Liberty
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Munro Sophie
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Miles Bethan
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Macleod Alice
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Miller Florence H
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper