Squads Essex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

185

SUR
SUR

184

Playing

ESS
ESS
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Bench

ESS
ESS
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper