Match details Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

131

DUR
DUR

128

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Southby Rhianna, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Tulloch Poppy, Bristowe Eliza, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Mullan Daisy, Norgrove Abigale, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Glen Abigail, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Venue Guide

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