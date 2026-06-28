Squads Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Graham Heather
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Turner Sophia
bowler
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Dobson Leah
batsman
Davies Freya
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Glen Abigail
batsman
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Knott Charli
all rounder
Rook Freya
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Scott Lizzie
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Whiting Emily
bowler
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Smith Linsey
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder