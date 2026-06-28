Squads Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

131

DUR
DUR

128

Playing

HAM
HAM
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Graham Heather

all rounder

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Rook Freya

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder