New South Wales vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Match Prediction BLU 52 % Chance of Winning BUL 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Sheffield Shield is set to be an intense clash, as New South Wales will be going against Queensland. This match will be played from 22 November at 5:00 AM IST at Sydney Cricket Ground. New South Wales are heading to this game after winning their previous match against South Australia by 98 runs. On the other hand, Queensland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tasmania by 10 wickets. Which team gets to continue its winning momentum?

Who will win? New South Wales Queensland Vote 0 votes

Facts: New South Wales has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Queensland, losing one.

Sam Konstas, from New South Wales, has scored 426 runs in 6 innings at an average of 85.20.

Cameron Gannon, from Queensland, has taken 21 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 15.85.

New South Wales vs Queensland Chances of Winning

New South Wales will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Queensland in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Konstas, who has scored 426 runs in 6 innings at an average of 85.20, and Jake Scott, who holds 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.92. On the other hand, Queensland will be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 355 runs in 7 innings at an average of 71, and Cameron Gannon, who has taken 21 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 15.85.

New South Wales Chances of Winning: 52%

Queensland Chances of Winning: 48%

New South Wales vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New South Wales have finally found their rhythm in this tournament. The team is now holding the 4th spot in the standings, having secured a win and a loss in the four games they have played so far. Against Queensland, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Oliver Davies, who has scored 422 runs in 7 innings at an average of 60.28, and Kurtis Patterson, who has scored 262 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.42. Sean Abbott has been able to take 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.33.

On the other hand, Queensland have been one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. The team holds the 2nd spot in the standings, having secured two wins and just one loss in the four games they have played. While their record against New South Wales has not been strong in recent games, the team aims to turn the tables in the next game. They have batsmen such as Jimmy Peirson, who has scored 208 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 166 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.71. Mitchell Swepson has been able to take 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 21.38.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The match between New South Wales and Queensland will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to New South Wales. This venue has hosted a total of 116 Tests, out of which 47 games have been won by the team batting first, and 45 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 317, but it falls to 312 in the second innings, to 249 in the third innings, and 169 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New South Wales and Queensland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 66 - 72% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 19 - 32 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66 - 72% Humidity 17° - 27° C Temperature 19 - 32 kmph Wind Speed

New South Wales and Queensland Player List

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have been able to regain their form in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Dwarshuis, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28, and Lachlan Shaw, who has scored 172 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.66.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Tom Straker, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 30.40, and Hugh Weibgen, who has scored 162 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.14.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Top Batters

Sam Konstas is the highest run-scorer for New South Wales in this tournament. He has managed to score 426 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 85.20.

Jack Clayton is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 355 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 71.

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Jake Scott is the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.92.

Cameron Gannon is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 21 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 15.85.