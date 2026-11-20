Western Australia vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield Match Prediction WEA 53 % Chance of Winning TIG 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sheffield Shield is all set to have one of the most intense matches in the tournament, as it will be Western Australia going against Tasmania. This match will be played from 23 November at 8:00 AM IST at Perth Stadium. Western Australia is heading to this game after its previous match against Victoria ended in a draw. On the other hand, Tasmania is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Queensland by 10 wickets. Which team will be able to get its third win?

Who will win? Western Australia Tasmania Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Australia has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tasmania, losing two.

Cameron Bancroft, from Western Australia, has scored 283 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.42.

Gabe Bell, from Tasmania, has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 32.72.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

Western Australia will enter the upcoming match against Tasmania with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tasmania and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Corey Wasley, who has scored 278 runs in 4 innings at an average of 139, and Corey Rocchiccioli, who holds 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 38.16. On the other hand, Tasmania will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jake Doran, who has scored 301 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.16, and Gabe Bell, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 32.72.

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 53%

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 47%

Western Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Australia has still been able to maintain its dominance in this tournament. The team holds the top spot in the standings, having secured 2 wins and no loss in the 4 games they have played so far, holding 19.95 points. With a strong record against Tasmania and the home-ground advantage, the team will be looking forward to another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 283 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.42, and Aaron Hardie, who has scored 225 runs in 4 innings at an average of 75. Kieran Elliott has been able to take 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 50.

On the other hand, Tasmania just got its form affected in the previous match. The team has been dropped to the third spot in the standings with 18.81 points, as they have secured 2 wins and one loss in the 4 games they have played. It should be noted that they have won their last two head-to-head matches against Western Australia, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 253 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.25, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 257 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.71. Jackson Bird has been able to take 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

The match between Western Australia and Tasmania will be played at Perth Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Western Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 6 Tests, out of which 5 games were won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match was won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 358, but it falls to 206 in the second innings, increasing to 254 in the third innings, but falling to 196 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Western Australia and Tasmania could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on all match days.

Sunny 51 - 62% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 16 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 51 - 62% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 16 - 29 kmph Wind Speed

Western Australia and Tasmania Player List

Team Form

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Ashton Agar, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31, and Jayden Goodwin, who has scored 213 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.60.

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania just got its winning momentum affected before heading to this game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Marcus Bean, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.40, and Nikhil Chaudhary, who has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43.50.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Cameron 5 is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 283 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 40.42.

Jake Doran is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 301 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 50.16.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 38.16.

Gabe Bell is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 32.72.