Squads Derbyshire vs Durham First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

Playing

DER
DER
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Lees Alex

batsman

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Minto James

no information yet

Raine Ben

all rounder

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Reece Luis

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Wood Mark

bowler

Bench

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet