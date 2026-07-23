Squads Derbyshire vs Durham First class County Championship 20.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Came Harry
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Chappell Zak
bowler
Conners Sam
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Gay Emilio
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Lees Alex
batsman
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Minto James
no information yet
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Olivier Duanne
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Potts Matty
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Roach Kemar
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Reece Luis
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Wood Mark
bowler
Match has not started yet