Match details Derbyshire vs Durham First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAbbas Mohammad, Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Lees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet