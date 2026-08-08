Match details Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bancroft Cameron, Bell Gabe, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, Clarke Kristian, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter, van Buuren Graeme, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAbbas Mohammad, Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet