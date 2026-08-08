Squads Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Bell Gabe
bowler
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Brookes Henry
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Chappell Zak
bowler
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Dal Anuj
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Hammond Miles
batsman
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Malan Dawid
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Miles Craig
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Payne David
bowler
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Rao Aman
no information yet
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Scott Liam
all rounder
Reece Luis
all rounder
Shaw Josh
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Taylor Jack
batsman
Taylor Matt
bowler
Trego Dexter
no information yet
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Williams Will
bowler
Match has not started yet