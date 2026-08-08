Squads Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
DER
DER

Playing

GLO
GLO
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Came Harry

batsman

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Rao Aman

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet