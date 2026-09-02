Match details Titans vs Dolphins First class First Class Series South Africa 10.09.2026

First class

TIT
TIT
DOL
DOL

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 10, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Titans Squad

PlayersBoast Matthew, Bokako Tladi, Bosch Corbin, Brand Neil, Brett Merrick, Brevis Dewald, Coetzee Gerald, Dala CJ, De Kock Quinton, Elgar Dean, Ferreira Donovan, Gqamane Ayabulela, Klaasen Heinrich, Kleinveldt Matthew, Litheko Modiri, Makhanya Sibonelo, Markram Aiden, Moonsamy Rivaldo, Ngidi Lungi, Phangiso Aaron, Shamsi Tabraiz, Twala Musawenkosi, van Heerden Joshua, Williams Lizaad
Benchno information yet

Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Gilson Sean, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Naicker Theesan, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Porteous Bradley, Roelofsen Grant, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, van Staden Slade, Zondo Khaya
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Venue Guide

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